Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0349 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $1.01 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,515.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00185906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.00605785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00439525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051672 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00127189 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.