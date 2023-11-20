Grin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $975,951.80 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $975,951.80 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,343.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00186249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.61 or 0.00607303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00435004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00127633 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.