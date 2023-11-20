Head-To-Head Analysis: Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) versus Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) and Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $5.52 million 138.20 -$148.84 million ($0.98) -4.50 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A ($0.87) -3.47

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Hansa Biopharma AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A -64.86% -35.01% Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a preclinical TRBC2 programmed T cell product candidate for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments with rare immunological conditions using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies. It is also developing Novel immunoglobulin cleaving enzymes for Repeat dosing (NiceR) for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, transplantation, and oncology; and Enzyme based antibody Enhancement (EnzE), which is cancer immunotherapy. The company has a preclinical research collaboration agreement with argenx BV to evaluate the potential of combining imlifidase and efgartigimod to potentially be used in the acute and chronic setting of autoimmune diseases and transplantation. It also has a collaboration with Genethon to develop imlifidase as pre-treatment to gene therapy in Crigler-Najjar syndrome patients with anti-AAV antibodies. Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

