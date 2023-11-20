Hedera Price Tops $0.0643 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $98.90 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024050 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,562,400,523 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,562,400,522.58292 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06511417 USD and is up 6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $80,100,334.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

