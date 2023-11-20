HedgeTrade (HEDG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.82 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $43.93 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

