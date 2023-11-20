Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Shares Up 1.4%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €1.32 ($1.45) and last traded at €1.30 ($1.43). 668,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.28 ($1.41).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of €1.19 and a 200-day moving average of €1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.17.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

