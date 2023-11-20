holoride (RIDE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $281,737.91

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. holoride has a market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $281,737.91 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,027.89 or 0.05404912 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01527282 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $186,798.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars.

