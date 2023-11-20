Hooked Protocol (HOOK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.72 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $55.17 million and $9.72 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,434,910 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.1 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.94018748 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,257,462.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

