Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.95

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 89553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 2.4 %

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.2271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

