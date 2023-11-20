Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Sells 8,118 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $37,911.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,445.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,655 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $105,737.85.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

1stdibs.Com stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. 57,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.92. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 99.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 60,529 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77,197 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

