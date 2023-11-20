Insider Selling: Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Director Sells 38,502 Shares of Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$31,186.62.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of WEED stock traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,233. The stock has a market cap of C$679.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.52. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$6.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.10 to C$1.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$0.56 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.