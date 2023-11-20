Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 35,683 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $424,627.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Snap Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. 14,544,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,033,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. China Renaissance upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

