Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.55 and last traded at $71.55. Approximately 561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.01.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $19.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.
