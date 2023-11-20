Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.55 and last traded at $71.55. Approximately 561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.01.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

