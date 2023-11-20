Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.80 and last traded at $189.57. 31,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 18,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1,411.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after acquiring an additional 153,559 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 812.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 63,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 367.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,276,000 after acquiring an additional 125,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 49,233.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

