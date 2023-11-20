Investors Buy High Volume of Kohl’s Put Options (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 49,501 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 309% compared to the average daily volume of 12,112 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Kohl’s by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSS traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,273,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,803. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -196.08%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

