iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

CVD opened at C$14.81 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$14.81 and a one year high of C$17.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.31.

