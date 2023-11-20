iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.74

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 933486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,587,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

