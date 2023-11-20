iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.74

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 933486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
