iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.74

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2023

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOTGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 933486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,587,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.