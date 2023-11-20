iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.06

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.06 and last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 1600924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

