iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.03

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 82962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $800.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

