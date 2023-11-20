James William Tivy Sells 1,000 Shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Stock

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) CFO James William Tivy sold 1,000 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $38,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,402.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James William Tivy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get M-tron Industries alerts:

On Thursday, November 16th, James William Tivy sold 4,000 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $134,240.00.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MPTI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.99. 102,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,955. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.99 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in M-tron Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 270,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M-tron Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M-tron Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in M-tron Industries by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About M-tron Industries

(Get Free Report)

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.