Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.53-$1.59 EPS.
Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
KEYS stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.68. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,765.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,122,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keysight Technologies
- Trading Halts Explained
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.