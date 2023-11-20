Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.53-$1.59 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

KEYS stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.68. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,765.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,122,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.