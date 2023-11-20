KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $1.16 million and $100.07 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,415.46 or 1.00076640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011564 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004226 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,788,324 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,788,588.84902634. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00933359 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

