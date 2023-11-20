KOK One Day Volume Reaches $628,031.42 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $628,031.42 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016527 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,406.19 or 0.99977727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011492 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004212 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00770944 USD and is down -8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $484,818.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

