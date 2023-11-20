LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,801.01

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $9,801.01 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

