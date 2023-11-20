Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.67

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.
Lion Price Performance
Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $714.32 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lion Company Profile
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
