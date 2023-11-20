Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Acquires $10,725.75 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,971,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,273,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jana Partners Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 215,550 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.18. 262,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,226. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00, a PEG ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRCY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,341,000 after buying an additional 1,376,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,793,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $174,518,000. Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $230,973,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

