Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $53.13 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00006492 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $53.13 million and approximately $383,586.90 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,500,032 coins and its circulating supply is 21,811,828 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,492,102 with 21,807,723 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.6241068 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $360,368.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

