MetisDAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.82 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $18.38 or 0.00048979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $83.86 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,314 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,314.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.84149203 USD and is up 7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $4,284,543.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

