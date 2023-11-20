M&F Bancorp, Inc. (MFBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

M&F Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of M&F Bancorp stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. M&F Bancorp has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $30.75.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

