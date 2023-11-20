Mfn Partners, Lp Acquires 26,648 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Stock

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 26,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $528,696.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,941,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,755,868.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RXO alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 43,678 shares of RXO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $862,203.72.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of RXO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,000.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 30,522 shares of RXO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $553,974.30.

RXO Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RXO stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 545,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,985.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.88 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Get Our Latest Report on RXO

Institutional Trading of RXO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in RXO by 290.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 868,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 646,540 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in RXO by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in RXO by 325.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in RXO by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.