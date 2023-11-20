Mooncor Oil & Gas (CVE:MOO) Trading 7,900% Higher

Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) traded up 7,900% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 510,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Mooncor Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.01 million and a P/E ratio of 400.00.

Mooncor Oil & Gas Company Profile

Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in oil and gas properties located in the Lloydminster area of Alberta; and Pondera and Teton counties in Northwestern Montana. Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp.

