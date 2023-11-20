Nano (XNO) Market Cap Reaches $98.73 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Nano has a market cap of $98.73 million and $1.38 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,492.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00186904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.14 or 0.00608481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.80 or 0.00436891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052466 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00127952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

