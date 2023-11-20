NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY) Trading Up 3.9%

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37.

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in licensing of computer software and the provision of related services. It provides learning and performance management solutions to help companies, government agencies and other organizations manage productivity.

