Nufarm Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:NUF)

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Nufarm Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26.
Insider Transactions at Nufarm
In other Nufarm news, insider Gregory Hunt 145,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.
About Nufarm
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nufarm
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 2 stocks that under-promised and over-delivered on their earnings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 overlooked stocks that crushed earnings but traded lower
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 stocks that crushed earnings estimates and still tanked
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.