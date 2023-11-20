NULS (NULS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $822,675.76

NULS (NULS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. NULS has a market cap of $21.57 million and approximately $822,675.76 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 125,494,250 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

