Osmosis (OSMO) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. Osmosis has a total market cap of $318.74 million and $8.28 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Osmosis has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000983 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.
Osmosis Coin Profile
Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.