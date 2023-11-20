Pax Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $453.37 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $453.37 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 451,921,527 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.