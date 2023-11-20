Persistence (XPRT) Tops One Day Volume of $327,145.21

Persistence (XPRT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Persistence has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $52.53 million and approximately $327,145.21 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Persistence

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 192,687,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,587,480 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

