PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Up 1.1%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.82 and last traded at $74.73. 240,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 281,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

