PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.15

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 113500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

PJX Resources Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market cap of C$15.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

About PJX Resources

(Get Free Report)

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.