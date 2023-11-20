PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $635.08 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00185728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013763 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

