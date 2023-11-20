ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.19

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.19 and last traded at $89.98, with a volume of 663313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

