ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.96

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.96 and last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 51745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.78.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

