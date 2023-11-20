ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.80. Approximately 1,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 8.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 49.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 66.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

