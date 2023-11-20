Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Pulse Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,595. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Transactions at Pulse Biosciences
In other Pulse Biosciences news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson bought 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,668.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson acquired 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,027 shares in the company, valued at $428,668.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 20,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,470.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,266,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,227,461.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,895 shares of company stock worth $183,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Biosciences
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.