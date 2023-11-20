Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,595. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pulse Biosciences

In other Pulse Biosciences news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson bought 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,668.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson acquired 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,027 shares in the company, valued at $428,668.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 20,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,470.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,266,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,227,461.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,895 shares of company stock worth $183,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 310.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 696,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 318.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 116.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 166,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 137.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.