Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE PIM opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIM. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

