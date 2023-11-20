Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE PIM opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.40.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
