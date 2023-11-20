Rakon (RKN) Achieves Market Cap of $34.40 Million

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Rakon has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $34.40 million and $13,222.29 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rakon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Rakon

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.