ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 59.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $19,430.19 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00186159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013833 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

