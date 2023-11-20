Reserve Rights Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.75 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $123.70 million and $6.75 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

