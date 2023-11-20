Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.55

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Resonac Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.58.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

